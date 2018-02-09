5.8 magnitude quake rattles west coast of Mexico, no damages

MEXICO CITY — A 5.8 magnitude quake has rattled Mexico's western Pacific coast, but there were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at about 8:05 a.m. Central Standard Time (14:05 GMT) Friday. It was centred about 19 miles (30 kilometres ) off the coast near the border between the states of Jalisco and Colima.