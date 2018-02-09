Albuquerque museum to open large da Vinci exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is getting ready to unveil a long-awaited Leonardo da Vinci exhibit.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the exhibit, which opens to the public Saturday, will be the Albuquerque museum's largest in five years.

The Da Vinci —The Genius exhibit will cover the entire second floor of the museum and a gallery area on the first floor.

The 15,000 square-foot (1,394 square-meter) exhibit will showcase more than 200 works including 75 large-scale or interactive models of da Vinci's inventions and designs.

The exhibit will run through July 29.

