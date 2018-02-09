Appeals court rejects verdict in Arab Bank case
NEW YORK — A federal appeals court has rejected a jury verdict in a civil case brought by American victims of suicide bombings against Jordan-based Arab Bank.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan issued a written ruling Friday. The decision concluding that the jury was instructed improperly would normally set the stage for a retrial. But the litigants negotiated how to settle the case, depending on how the appeals court ruled.
The ruling triggers a settlement deal with hundreds of victims of a wave of Hamas-sanctioned attacks in the early 2000s that left several Americans dead or wounded. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
Gary Osen, a plaintiffs' lawyer, says plaintiffs will receive "meaningful and very substantial compensation for their injuries."
