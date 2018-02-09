Argentina arrests murder fugitive wanted by Interpol

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Agents with international police force Interpol say they have arrested one of Europe's most-wanted murder fugitives in Argentina.

Slovakia native Kristian Danev was wanted under an Interpol red notice following a murder a decade ago in the Czech Republic.

Interpol said that he was detained for questioning after his image came up as a likely match on its facial recognition service. The tool is often used to make connections between criminals.

Danev confirmed his identity.