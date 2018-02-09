Court rules in favour of male student in sexual-assault case
A
A
Share via Email
CINCINNATI — A federal appeals court has ruled in
A three-judge appeals court panel upheld a lower court's dismissal of several claims against Miami University and school officials. But it found that the student presented enough factual allegations to support a "reasonable inference of gender discrimination." It sent the case back to U.S. district court Friday.
The student said most of Miami's sexual misconduct cases are against males who are then found responsible without fair hearings.
His case stems from a 2014 encounter with a student who said she agreed to some sexual activity but told him to stop other sexual contact. He said he was too drunk to remember.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Son of Bruce McArthur, the man charged with Gay Village murders, attends court in Oshawa on unrelated charges
-
Police say remains of 6 victims found in Bruce McArthur investigation
-
Killam's Governor's Plaza development approved for downtown Halifax
-
Trudeau to Facebook: Fix your fake news problem or face stricter regulations