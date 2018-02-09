Court told woman in Kim Jong Nam killing was paid for pranks

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia — A defence lawyer has told a Malaysian court that a woman accused of killing the half brother of North Korea's leader was paid for playing pranks at the airport, hotels and shopping mall just weeks earlier.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah is on trial with Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam on charged they murdered Kim Jong Nam by smearing his face with VX nerve agent at the Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13 last year.