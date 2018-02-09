Danish prince leaves Olympics as father's condition worsens

COPENHAGEN — Denmark's royal palace says Crown Prince Frederik has left the Winter Olympics in South Korea to rush home because the condition of his father — Queen Margrethe's French-born husband Prince Henrik — has "seriously worsened."

Henrik was hospitalized Jan. 28 for a lung infection.

Crown Prince Frederik, an IOC member, was at the Games that are to open later Friday.

Henrik has often voiced his dissatisfaction with not being the queen's equal after she acceded to the throne in 1972.