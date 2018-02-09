Egypt announces launch of major security operation

CAIRO — Egypt's military says it has begun a major security operation in areas including the restive northern Sinai Peninsula, where Islamic militants are most active.

Army spokesman Col. Tamer el-Rifaai said the operation, which started on Friday and involves army and police forces, also covers central Sinai, Egypt's Nile Delta and the Western Desert along the porous border with Libya.

El-Rifaai said the operation is targeting "terrorist and criminal elements and organizations."