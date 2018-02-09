Federal agent gets 3 years for helping cocaine trafficker

MIAMI — A former Homeland Security Investigations special agent has been sentenced to three years in prison for taking bribes to help a Colombian cocaine trafficker avoid charges.

A Department of Justice news release says 52-year-old Christopher Ciccione II was sentenced Friday in Miami federal court as part of a plea agreement.

Authorities say Ciccione was the case agent for a large-scale organized crime and drug enforcement task force that resulted in indictments of Cali Cartel cocaine traffickers, including Jose Bayron Piedrahita Ceballos.