Frontier Airlines adds 4 new flights from Trenton airport

TRENTON, N.J. — Frontier Airlines will add four nonstop flights from Trenton as the low-fare airline continues to expand its offerings.

Frontier announced Thursday it will add four nonstop flights at Trenton-Mercer Airport, flights to Charleston, South Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee. NJ.com reports flights will begin in April, though tickets are already on sale.

The additional flights will bring the amount of destinations from Trenton-Mercer Airport to 39 cities.

Frontier announced in November it plans to triple in size in the next decade, add about 5,000 jobs companywide and buy 134 new Airbus airliners.

