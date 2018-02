BERLIN — Germany's foreign minister is hitting out at his party's leaders over his planned replacement, adding to tensions as members prepare to vote on whether to join Chancellor Angela Merkel's new government.

Merkel's conservative Union bloc and the centre -left Social Democrats reached a deal Wednesday to form a new coalition, which is being put to Social Democrat members for approval. Social Democrat leader Martin Schulz plans to take the foreign ministry — held by ex-party leader Sigmar Gabriel, currently one of Germany's most popular politicians.