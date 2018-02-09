Guns, other gear stolen from parked Phoenix police vehicles

Phoenix police are reviewing security procedures following recent thefts of two guns and other equipment from police cars parked at two precinct stations.

The items reported stolen in the past three weeks include an AR-15 15 rifle and a handgun along with an expandable police baton, a stun gun, two large canisters of pepper spray and a pocket knife.

A Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Vince Lewis, says police are reviewing circumstances of the thefts, including whether vehicles were locked at the time.

Lewis says officers are responsible for properly securing weapons and other equipment.