Helicopter airlifts musher injured in Alaska-Yukon race

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A U.S. Army helicopter airlifted an injured Canadian musher from the Yukon Quest Trail.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that 43-year-old Quest veteran Jason Campeau of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, was stable Thursday night at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

Campeau's brother says he suffered concussions.

The Yukon Quest is a long-distance sled dog race between Fairbanks, Alaska, and Whitehorse, Yukon.

Race officials say Campeau pressed the help button on his race-tracking device at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday about 45 miles (72 kilometres ) out of Eagle on the trail to Dawson City, the first race checkpoint in Canada.

Race officials and volunteers using snowmobiles found Campeau on the trail and moved him to a cabin.

Alaska State Troopers requested an air transport from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center and the helicopter reached the cabin Thursday.

