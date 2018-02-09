Helicopter airlifts musher injured in Alaska-Yukon race
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A U.S. Army helicopter airlifted an injured Canadian musher from the Yukon Quest Trail.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that 43-year-old Quest veteran Jason Campeau of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, was stable Thursday night at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Campeau's brother says he suffered concussions.
The Yukon Quest is a long-distance sled dog race between Fairbanks, Alaska, and Whitehorse, Yukon.
Race officials say Campeau pressed the help button on his race-tracking device at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday about 45 miles (72
Race officials and volunteers using snowmobiles found Campeau on the trail and moved him to a cabin.
Alaska State Troopers requested an air transport from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center and the helicopter reached the cabin Thursday.
