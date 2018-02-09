Immigration activist staves off deportation for now
NEW YORK — An activist whose long battle with immigration officials has drawn support from Democratic politicians in New York won't be deported while a federal judge hears a lawsuit.
Ravi Ragbir was detained for deportation to Trinidad and Tobago on Jan. 11. In court papers dated Thursday, lawyers argued the federal government is wrongly targeting immigrant rights activists and it's a violation of the first amendment.
The parties agreed to allow Ragbir to stay while the case was heard. Separately on Friday, he was asking a judge in Newark to allow him to stay in the country pending an appeal on a 2001 criminal conviction for wire fraud.
