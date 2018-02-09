News / World

Kelly getting scrutiny after senior aide's resignation

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean defectors in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The White House says Trump remains confident in Kelly even though Kelly defended an aide who'd been accused of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives. Spokesman Raj Shah says Trump was not aware of the allegations against former staff secretary Rob Porter until Tuesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — Pressure is mounting on White House chief of staff John Kelly amid questions about his defence of a senior aide he fought to keep in a highly sensitive West Wing job despite accusations of spousal abuse from two ex-wives.

White House staff secretary Rob Porter, a member of President Donald Trump's inner circle and arguably Kelly's closest aide, cleaned out his desk on Thursday. But the aftershocks of his resignation continue amid concerns about his access to classified information.

Kelly himself faced criticism for initially defending his aide — only to later shift course after the publication of photos showing one of Porter's ex-wives with a black eye.

