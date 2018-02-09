Kentucky hopes website will track Medicaid work requirements
A
A
Share via Email
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky became the first state with a work requirement for Medicaid, and now it has to do something arguably more daring: Build a mobile-friendly
This summer, the state will require many people who get taxpayer-funded health insurance to work or volunteer at least 80 hours a month. They hope nearly half a million people will use their smartphones to log their hours so the government can keep track of who is meeting the requirements.
It's the kind of government program that often draws disdain from small-government Republicans, but GOP Gov. Matt Bevin has embraced it as "a more efficient use of resources."
Government-run
Kentucky had its own problems in 2016 when a new system called "Benefind" — meant to consolidate all of the state's assistance programs — caused chaos when thousands of people received erroneous messages that their benefits had been
Kentucky officials say this time will be different. In January, they quietly began testing the new
"It's gone extremely well, which is probably why you haven't heard of it," said Adam Meier, deputy chief of staff for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin who along with along with Kristi Putnam at the Department for Medicaid Services is overseeing the program's rollout.
Some health care advocates aren't so sure. The
"We all know that Benefind was a total train wreck," Democratic state Rep. Jim Wayne said. "I find it ironic that a governor who wants to cut red tape ... is now establishing all this red tape for working poor people and poor people with disabilities and poor people who are struggling to keep body and soul together."
Others worry that the state doesn't understand how some people use smartphones. Cara Stewart, of the Kentucky Equal Justice Center, said many of her clients do not have unlimited data and is worried they will have trouble logging their hours once their data is gone.
"I cannot figure out how this is purporting to make people healthier or a good use of resources," she said.
Meier said the state has had no problems with Deloitte. He estimates 80
Kayleeanna Hummell, an 18-year-old high school senior, said she will be Medicaid-eligible when she graduates this spring. She is just now learning about the work requirements, and said she's worried she will miss a step and lose her coverage.
"I'm definitely going to find a job," she said. "It's just the deadline thing is what scares me."
It's unclear how much the
"The intent isn't to try to save money from a budgetary standpoint," Bevin said.
Medicaid Commissioner Stephen Miller says the state has budgeted about $170 million to implement the Medicaid waiver, of which the state would pay $17.5 million. The federal government would pay the rest.
But Meier said that is an estimate, and state officials are "working to reassess" the cost.
In addition to tracking hours, officials say the
"We're creating avenues and ways for people to be directed to the different opportunities that exist in the state already," Putnam said.
There are exemptions to the work requirement, including pregnant women, full-time students and others. Meier estimates between 100,000 and 130,000 will qualify for an exemption.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia's latest $1 million lotto winners come from playing scratch ticket
-
Police say remains of 6 victims found in Bruce McArthur investigation
-
Son of Bruce McArthur, the man charged with Gay Village murders, attends court in Oshawa on unrelated charges
-
Killam's Governor's Plaza development approved for downtown Halifax