Korea women's hockey team to make much-awaited Olympic debut
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — The first medals of the Pyeongchang Olympics will be awarded Saturday, but most attention will be focused on a preliminary round hockey match featuring the combined Korean women's hockey team.
The game against Switzerland is sold out and there are
The two Koreas have worked together to send a joint team to major international sports events only twice before. The U.S. and Finland women's hockey teams also play Saturday.
Medals are due to be awarded in women's biathlon and cross-country skiing, men's ski jumping, women's 3,000
