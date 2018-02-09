Lawmakers press to reopen government, pass huge budget deal

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers are striving in the pre-dawn hours to reopen the federal government, shuttered since midnight after a rogue Senate Republican blocked a speedy vote on a massive, bipartisan, budget-busting spending deal.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul blocked a vote on the $400 billion spending measure, which is married to a six-week temporary funding bill need to prevent the shutdown and provide time to implement the budget pact. Paul was protesting the return of trillion-dollar deficits on the watch of Republicans controlling Washington.