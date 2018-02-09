Man punches and kicks 150-pound bear who attacked his puppy
A
A
Share via Email
DEDHAM, Maine — A Maine man says he punched and kicked a 150-pound bear, scaring it away after it attacked his puppy in the woods.
Twenty-nine-year-old Dustin Gray said the bear lunged at him and his 11-month-old puppy on Monday. The 6-foot-5 man tells the Bangor Daily News that he punched and kicked the bear until it fled and knocked him over in the process.
Bear attacks are unusual and even rarer in the winter when bears are supposed to be hibernating.
___
Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Son of Bruce McArthur, the man charged with Gay Village murders, attends court in Oshawa on unrelated charges
-
Trudeau to Facebook: Fix your fake news problem or face stricter regulations
-
Police say remains of 6 victims found in Bruce McArthur investigation
-
Nova Scotia's latest $1 million lotto winners come from playing scratch ticket