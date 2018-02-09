Mexico hopes fish farming can help save endangered porpoise
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Mexico hopes fish farming can help weaken the illegal market for the totoaba fish and help save the critically endangered vaquita porpoise, of which less than 30 survive.
Poachers in Mexico have long caught vaquitas in nets set for totoaba, which is itself an endangered species. Totoaba swim bladders are a prized delicacy in China.
Mexico's environment department said Friday it plans to invest in three fish farms to raise 300,000 juvenile totoaba to "control the illegal trafficking" of the species.
At least one company currently raises Totoaba from hatchlings in the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez, the only place both species are found.
Fishing for totoaba is prohibited in the Gulf of California, but the high prices traffickers pay make that hard to enforce.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Wanted men: Halifax police looking to identify pair after rash of Dartmouth robberies
-
Trudeau to Facebook: Fix your fake news problem or face stricter regulations
-
Killam's Governor's Plaza development approved for downtown Halifax
-
Son of Bruce McArthur, the man charged with Gay Village murders, attends court in Oshawa on unrelated charges