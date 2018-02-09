Moldova: official asks Russia to keep out of local politics

BUCHAREST, Romania — A top Moldovan official is accusing Russia of meddling in domestic politics in an election year and is calling on Moscow to respect the former Soviet republic.

Parliamentary speaker Andrian Candu told The Associated Press Friday that pro-European officials fear Russian interference will escalate ahead of parliamentary elections this fall.

Parliament adopted a declaration Thursday condemning alleged Russian attacks on cybersecurity and accusing the Russian secret services of financing Moldovan political parties. Pro-Russian lawmakers walked out of the session.

Pro-Russian President Igor Dodon called the declaration "the most impulsive anti-Russian message" in the past 25 years.

In January, Moldova's parliament passed a law that effectively bans the rebroadcasting of Russian news, military or political programs.