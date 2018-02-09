Myriad Mideast messes await Tillerson on visit to region

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is embarking this weekend on a five-nation tour of the Middle East.

From his first stop in Egypt to his last in Turkey, Tillerson will confront crises with partners and allies that threaten military success against the Islamic State group.

The other stops are Kuwait, Jordan and Lebanon. In each, he'll confront unease over the Trump administration's Mideast strategy, particularly its approaches to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Iran.