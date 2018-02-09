National Guard helping after chemicals found in town's wells
DOVER, Del. — Gov. John Carney has authorized the National Guard to assist residents of a Delaware town after high levels of toxic chemicals were discovered in municipal wells.
Authorities said Friday that the Guard has provided two 400-gallon portable water tanks and
State environmental and public health officials announced Thursday that sampling requested by the Environmental Protection Agency found concentrations of perfluorinated compounds above the human health advisory level in all three of the town's drinking water wells.
The EPA says exposure to PFCs above certain levels can have "adverse health effects."
Officials called the well water safe for bathing and laundry, but not for drinking or cooking.
