No. 3 Justice Department official stepping down amid turmoil

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department's No. 3 official is planning to step down at a time of turmoil in the agency.

A friend of Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand told The Associated Press she is stepping down for a private sector job. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the move ahead of an official announcement expected next week.

The friend says Brand accepted a job at a large corporation but would provide specifics. The New York Times first reported her departure.