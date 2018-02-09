Officials: 2 explosions in east Afghanistan kill 3

KABUL — Officials say two remote-controlled explosions went off during local cricket matches in two different districts of eastern Nangarhar province, killing three players and wounding another six people, including spectators.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Friday that an explosion in Bati Kot district killed three young cricket players and wounded two spectators. The game was a local friendly match.

The second explosion occurred in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province wounding four spectators, said Zabiullah Zemarai, a member of the Nangarhar Provincial Council.