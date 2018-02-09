Pence will use Olympics to push tougher stance on N. Korea

GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Vice-President Mike Pence is using his appearance at the Winter Olympics to call on the international community to grow tougher on North Korea's nuclear program and human rights abuses.

As he arrives in Pyeongchang to cheer on American athletes, Pence says he's trying to counteract North Korean "propaganda" at the games and is warning against falling for the glossy image of the two Koreas as they are set to march in Friday's opening ceremony under one flag.