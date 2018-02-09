Pennsylvania to require voting machines with paper backup

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering counties that plan to replace their electronic voting systems to buy machines that leave a paper trail.

The Democrat's administration says the move will increase the security of voting systems and make balloting easier to audit.

Pennsylvania is one of a handful of states where most voters use antiquated machines that store votes electronically without printed ballots or other paper-based backups that could be used to double-check the vote. The older machines make it almost impossible to know if they've accurately recorded individual votes or if anyone tampered with the count.