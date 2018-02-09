Phoenix firefighter arrested for burglarizing fire stations

PHOENIX — Authorities say a Phoenix firefighter broke into various fire stations and stole from colleagues, even setting fires to keep them away.

Phoenix police spokesman Alan Pfohl says the 36-year-old firefighter was arrested Friday after officers doing surveillance witnessed him break into a station.

Pfohl says the firefighter will face eight counts of theft, two counts of arson and one count each of burglary and criminal damage.

Pfohl declined to identify him since he had not been officially booked. He says the suspect has been with the Phoenix Fire Department for 11 years.

According to police, several firefighters reported cash missing from their wallets.