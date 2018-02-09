Proposal would regulate vacation rentals on Big Island

HILO, Hawaii — A bill that would regulate vacation rentals on the Big Island is drawing interest from part-time residents who rent out their homes and condos to help pay the bills.

West Hawaii Today reported Thursday that proponents of the bill say regulation is needed to keep residential neighbourhoods from being overrun with vacationers.

North Kona Councilwoman Karen Eoff says "short-term rental of residential units, as an alternative to traditional resort and hotel accommodations, is an emerging trend in the visitor industry."

She says the bill would "provide visitors the opportunity to stay in this form of vacation accommodation, while at the same time, preserving our residential neighbourhoods ."

Planning Director Michael Yee said the bill is currently written generally, with specifics to be worked out to achieve a balance.

