Putin talks to Macron to discuss his planned trip to Russia
MOSCOW — The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin has spoken by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss his planned visit to Russia.
The Kremlin said Friday the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral ties, including preparations for Macron's trip to Russia, set for May, during which he is set to attend an economic forum in St. Petersburg.
The statement noted they hailed a Russian-French forum called "Trianon Dialogue" intended to encourage civil society contacts.
It added that Putin and Macron also discussed the situation in Syria and underlined the need for developing closer