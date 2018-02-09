Russian woman identified as victim of garbage truck crash
A
A
Share via Email
WINDSOR, Conn. — Windsor police have identified a woman visiting the U.S. from Russia as the victim of a fatal crash involving a garbage truck.
Police confirmed Friday that 41-year-old Tatiana Vedentsova of Moscow was a passenger in a car driven by 33-year-old Pavel Kovalchuk, also of Moscow, that collided head-on Wednesday with the truck. The crash occurred on Bloomfield Avenue at about 1:25 p.m., during a winter storm.
Vedentsova sustained serious injuries and was taken to Hartford Hospital, where she later died. Kovalchuk also withstood serious injuries and was hospitalized.
Police say the pair was visiting the U.S. on business.
The driver of the Windsor Sanitation garbage truck sustained a minor injury and was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Wanted men: Halifax police looking to identify pair after rash of Dartmouth robberies
-
Trudeau to Facebook: Fix your fake news problem or face stricter regulations
-
Killam's Governor's Plaza development approved for downtown Halifax
-
Son of Bruce McArthur, the man charged with Gay Village murders, attends court in Oshawa on unrelated charges