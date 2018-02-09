Russian woman identified as victim of garbage truck crash

WINDSOR, Conn. — Windsor police have identified a woman visiting the U.S. from Russia as the victim of a fatal crash involving a garbage truck.

Police confirmed Friday that 41-year-old Tatiana Vedentsova of Moscow was a passenger in a car driven by 33-year-old Pavel Kovalchuk, also of Moscow, that collided head-on Wednesday with the truck. The crash occurred on Bloomfield Avenue at about 1:25 p.m., during a winter storm.

Vedentsova sustained serious injuries and was taken to Hartford Hospital, where she later died. Kovalchuk also withstood serious injuries and was hospitalized.

Police say the pair was visiting the U.S. on business.

The driver of the Windsor Sanitation garbage truck sustained a minor injury and was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.