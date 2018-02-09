S. Korean president hosts lunch for Kim Jong Un's sister

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korean President Moon Jae-in is hosting lunch for senior North Korean officials including leader Kim Jong Un's sister in the most significant diplomatic encounter between the rivals in years.

The meeting at the Blue House in Seoul on Saturday comes after Kim Yo Jong and other North Korean delegates attended the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics where they took their place among dignitaries from around the world, including U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence.