Suspect in killing had told judge he was 'threat to society'
RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia man who four years ago wrote to a judge that he was a "threat to society" and need mental health treatment has been arrested in a killing that happened last month.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 29-year-old Devrick R. Gail was arrested Monday for the shooting death of Davon R. Daniel, who was found dead Jan. 2.
In 2014, Gail wrote a letter to U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne while still incarcerated. In it, he cites a 66
