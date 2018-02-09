News / World

Swimming's governing body faulted following sex abuse probe

FILE - In this July 30, 2012, file photo, United States' Ariana Kukors competes in a women's 200-meter individual medley swimming heat at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the Summer Olympics in London. Investigators have searched the Seattle home of a former U.S. Olympic Team swimming coach amid allegations that he sexually abused and took explicit photos of Kukors when she was underage.Homeland Security taskforce investigators along with police in Washington state served a search warrant at 46-year-old Sean Hutchison‚Äôs Seattle apartment Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, recovering electronic devices they say may contain evidence, the SeattlePI reported. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

SEATTLE — Another national sports governing body is facing scrutiny over how it dealt with sexual misconduct allegations after a U.S. champion swimmer said a team coach sexually abused her when she was 16.

Ariana Kukors, now 28, also told authorities that coach Sean Hutchison took thousands of sexually explicit photographs of her. Hutchison denies abusing Kukors and has not been charged with a crime. U.S. authorities and police executed a search warrant at his Seattle apartment this week, seizing electronic devices.

Hutchison faced an investigation by USA Swimming in 2010 over his ties to Kukors but it was closed with no misconduct found. USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport, said Thursday that it learned of the underage abuse allegations this week.

The investigation of Hutchison comes amid scrutiny over the supervision of people who work with young athletes. Former sports doctor for USA Gymnastics, Larry Nassar, was sentenced recently to decades in prison for sexual abusing young girls in his care.

