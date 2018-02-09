The Latest: Kim's sister smiles on arrival in South Korea

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on the arrival of a high-level North Korean delegation to South Korea for the Olympics (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

The sister of the North Korean leader has arrived in South Korea, dressed in a black coat and absorbing a barrage of camera flashes.

Kim Yo Jong is the first member of her family to visit South Korea since the 1950-53 Korean War as part of a high-level delegation attending the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

She smiled brightly as she was greeted by South Korean officials led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon at a meeting room at Incheon International Airport.

She was joined by other members of North Korea's delegation, including Kim Yong Nam, the country's 90-year-old nominal head of state, Choe Hwi, chairman of the country's National Sports Guidance Committee, and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the North's agency that deals with inter-Korean affairs.