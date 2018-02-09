The Latest: New Mexico football coach appealing suspension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Latest on New Mexico football coach Bob Davie (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

New Mexico football coach Bob Davie says he will appeal a 30-day suspension in connection with following multiple investigations involving misconduct.

Davie said Friday that none of the three investigations conducted over a nine-month period found he violated any school policy.

He says investigators never asked him about one allegation in which he was accused of asking his players to "get some dirt" on a victim of sexual assault. Davie says he never said that.

Reports released Thursday say witnesses reported Davie using racial slurs and seeking information on sexual assault victim.

Davie did not address the alleged racial slurs in his statement but told investigators through his attorney that he never used them.

Interim President Abdallah suspended Davie for 30 days without pay.

Davie says he fully co-operated with all investigations.

___

11:45 a.m.

New Mexico football coach Bob Davie continues to face questions after a report says witnesses reported him using racial slurs.

A report from the school's Office of Equal Opportunity released Thursday said witnesses told the office Davie some variation of the N-word at a practice and told four black players on a golf cart they were sitting on "a white man's tractor."

Davie told investigators through his attorney that he never used the racial epithet and didn't remember the golf cart comment at a camp in Ruidoso, New Mexico.

The school announced Thursday it was suspending Davie without pay for 30 days following multiple investigations that examined whether he and coaching staff interfered with criminal investigations or misconduct cases involving players.

Davie is expected to speak to reporters Friday.

___