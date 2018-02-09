Trump 'weighing his options' on releasing Democratic memo

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump is "weighing his options" as he decides whether to release a classified memo, drafted by Democrats, that counters GOP allegations that the FBI abused U.S. government surveillance powers in its Russia probe.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says the president "will respond soon" with his decision to the House intelligence committee.

Democrats on the panel drafted the memo to counter claims in a document released last week by Republicans, led by committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

The GOP memo accused the FBI and Justice Department of abusing its surveillance powers in obtaining a secret warrant to monitor former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.