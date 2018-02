LONDON — A day after the Bank of England hinted that interest rates in the U.K. could rise at a faster pace than financial markets had been expecting, a run of economic figures suggest the British economy did not end 2017 as strongly as previously thought.

Official figures Friday showed a 1.3 per cent monthly decline in industrial production in December and a 4.9 billion-pound ($6.9 billion) trade deficit for goods and services, its worst since September 2016. Together, the figures raise the chances that economic growth might be revised down.