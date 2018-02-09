UN agency for Palestinian refugees fundraises after US cuts

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says it has embarked on a fundraising campaign that will likely include a ministerial-level donors conference next month to fill the gap left by the Trump administration's sudden cut of tens of millions of dollars in funding.

Scott Anderson, the agency's West Bank operations director, said Friday the U.S. hasn't yet spelled out what reforms it is seeking to implement by withholding $65 million — or possibly millions more in the future.