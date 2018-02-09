Valentine condom campaign wants lovers to think of animals
PITTSBURGH — An environmental group wants couples to think of wild animals before acting like them this Valentine's Day.
The Center for Biological Diversity is handing out endangered species condoms at the Carnegie Science Center's adults-only Valentine's event Friday in Pittsburgh.
The wrappers feature colorful artwork and slogans like "Before it gets any hotter...remember the sea otter," and "Can't refrain? Think of the whooping crane."
The group hopes to show how human population growth negatively affects wildlife.
Lamont Craven, adult programs
