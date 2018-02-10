2 deaths blamed on winter snow storm in Midwest

CHICAGO — A winter storm that pounded the Midwest caused at least two deaths Friday, authorities said, while closing schools and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Snow-related crashed snarled highways across southern Michigan, with one person killed when a semitrailer struck the rear of a car stopped in traffic on U.S. 23 near Flint, police said.

A Michigan State Police trooper was hospitalized after a pickup truck lost control and slammed into his stopped squad on Interstate 94 northeast of Detroit. A pileup on the same highway just east of Kalamazoo in southwestern Michigan collected 38 vehicles, including 16 semitrailers, in the eastbound lanes Friday afternoon, causing only minor injuries.

In Naperville, Illinois, just west of Chicago, a man in his 60s died after suffering a heart attack while shovelling snow Friday morning, Edward Hospital spokesman Keith Hartenberger told the Chicago Tribune.

The National Weather Service at least reported 10 inches (25 centimetres ) of snow on the ground Friday afternoon in suburban Chicago and 11 inches (28 centimetres ) near South Bend, Indiana. Chicago was forecast to receive as much as 14 inches (35 centimetres ) of snow with Detroit expecting up to 9 inches (23 centimetres ).

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the city was gearing up for three more rounds of snow through the weekend.

More than 1,000 flights were cancelled at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and more than 300 were cancelled at Midway, the Chicago Department of Aviation reported Friday afternoon. More than 260 flights were cancelled at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, Michigan.

Three northern Indiana counties posted travel watches, recommending only essential travel

Thousands of children got a snow day after school districts in Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee cancelled classes. Schools across Nebraska and Iowa also closed or delayed the start of classes.

It made for a great day for kids to go sledding, make snow angels and play with pets outside instead of reading, writing and arithmetic. Angela Lekkas took her children sledding in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighbourhood .

"The kids couldn't wait to get out today," she said. "This is the first true snowfall of the season."