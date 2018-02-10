Acadia National Park to host winter festival

WINTER HARBOR, Maine — Acadia National Park is hosting a winter festival featuring Dutch oven cooking, snowshoeing and a traditional baked bean "suppa."

The festival runs from Friday to Sunday at the non-profit Schoodic Institute in Acadia National Park.

The Schoodic Institute's mission is to expand the traditional role of a national park as a vacation hotspot into a regional and community site of research and education.

The Schoodic Education and Research Center is one of 19 such centres established by the National Park Service nationwide.