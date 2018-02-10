Acadia National Park to host winter festival
WINTER HARBOR, Maine — Acadia National Park is hosting a winter festival featuring Dutch oven cooking, snowshoeing and a traditional baked bean "suppa."
The festival runs from Friday to Sunday at the
The Schoodic Institute's mission is to expand the traditional role of a national park as a vacation hotspot into a regional and community site of research and education.
The Schoodic Education and Research Center is one of 19 such
Other activities include a bird tour, a winter ecology hike, historic films and storytelling.
