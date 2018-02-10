After child is handcuffed, Miami-Dade schools make change

MIAMI — School district officials in Florida have adopted a new policy after a 7-year-old boy was placed in handcuffs and removed from his school for behaviour problems.

The Miami Herald reported Saturday that Miami-Dade County school system administrators must now exhaust all other options in handling a child with behaviour issues before requesting police intervention. Schools police also must get approval of a higher-ranking officer before transporting a child for an involuntary psychiatric exam.

The policy still allows handcuff use if a child is aggressively resisting an officer but provides more options not requiring them.