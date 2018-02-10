American Revolution battlefield expands in 'Hornet's Nest'
ATLANTA — A battlefield in the woods of northeast Georgia is being reclaimed so visitors can see the shallow graves of fallen soldiers and learn how the South played a key role in defeating the British and helping to win the American Revolution.
In a part of the country more known for its Civil War history than its role in the American Revolution, a
Civil War Trust spokesman Clint Schemmer says the public land at the site will triple in size now that large parts of the battlefield have been acquired in an effort to save battlefields of the American Revolution.
The official announcement will be made Monday.
