At least 27 killed in Indonesia bus crash

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A bus plunged from a hill while travelling on Indonesia's main island of Java on Saturday, killing at least 27 people, police said.

Local police chief Muhammad Joni said 16 other people were hospitalized with injuries, some in critical condition, from the accident, which occurred on a winding slope in Subang district of West Java province.

He said the vehicle's engine apparently lost power while going up a hill and rolled backward and hit a motorbike before falling into a grass field.

Television footage showed police, soldiers and medical personnel evacuating the victims from the upside-down bus, which was carrying more than 40 local tourists. The bus was headed for Tangerang, a satellite city just south of the capital, Jakarta, from West Java's Tangkuban Perahu, a popular mountainous resort.