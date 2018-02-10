At least 27 killed in Indonesia bus crash
JAKARTA, Indonesia — A bus plunged from a hill while
Local police chief Muhammad Joni said 16 other people were hospitalized with injuries, some in critical condition, from the accident, which occurred on a winding slope in Subang district of West Java province.
He said the vehicle's engine apparently lost power while going up a hill and rolled backward and hit a motorbike before falling into a grass field.
Television footage showed police, soldiers and medical personnel evacuating the victims from the upside-down bus, which was carrying more than 40 local tourists. The bus was headed for Tangerang, a satellite city just south of the capital, Jakarta, from West Java's Tangkuban Perahu, a popular mountainous resort.
Road accidents are common in Indonesia due to poor safety standards and infrastructure.
