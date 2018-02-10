Award-winning composer Johann Johannsson dead at 48
The award-winning musician and film composer Johann Johannsson has died.
His manager Tim Husom says Johannsson died Friday in Berlin at age 48. More details were not immediately available.
Johannsson won a Golden Globe and received Grammy and Oscar nominations for his score for "The Theory of Everything." The 2014 film starred Eddie Redmayne as physicist Stephen Hawking.
The Iceland native also received an Oscar nominations for the 2015 movie "Sicario."
