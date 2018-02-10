Brazil police chief ordered to explain graft probe comments

SAO PAULO — A Supreme Court justice has ordered the head of Brazil's federal police to explain himself after he reportedly said investigators would likely recommend shelving a bribery probe into the president.

Justice Luis Roberto Barroso said Saturday that police chief Fernando Segovia's comments, if confirmed, were inappropriate and could have broken the law.

Segovia took over the federal police last year despite concerns he would stymie an investigation into President Michel Temer. Authorities are investigating whether Temer accepted bribes for favours to a company operating at Brazil's largest port.

Segovia told Reuters that the investigation turned up no evidence of bribery and the force would likely recommend it be shelved, the news organization reported.