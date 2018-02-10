California science fair project tying race, IQ sparks outcry

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Northern California school district is investigating the display of a controversial science fair project that some students, parents and staff say is racially insensitive.

The Sacramento Bee reported Saturday that the project by a Sacramento high school student, titled "Race and IQ," questioned whether certain races lack the intelligence for the academically challenging coursework in the school's magnet program.

The project was on view with others Monday as part of an annual science fair but was removed Wednesday after complaints.

C.K. McClatchy High School Principal Peter Lambert sent an email Thursday to parents saying that the school is taking the incident seriously and implementing appropriate measures to provide an inclusive environment.