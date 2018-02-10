Court sets hearing on Newtown shooter's belongings

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Supreme Court has scheduled arguments on whether state police have to publicly release some of the Newtown school killer's belongings, including a spreadsheet ranking mass murders and a violent story he wrote as a child.

The hearing is set for March 1.

The Hartford Courant and state Freedom of Information Commission are appealing a decision by a lower court judge, who ruled in 2016 that state police don't have to release documents that belonged to shooter Adam Lanza. The commission had ordered state police to release the materials.