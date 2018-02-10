Cyclist killed, another injured in Tour de Palm Springs

INDIO HILLS, Calif. — Police say a car seen driving down a road at twice the speed limit barrelled into cyclists racing in California's Tour de Palm Springs, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

The driver was also injured in the crash Saturday morning near Indio Hills, Calif.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Isaiah Kee told the Palm Springs newspaper The Desert News that the car was seen going 100 mph along the 100-mile charity bike ride route. He says it veered off the road onto the dirt shoulder then back into the path of cyclists.

This is at least the second death in the race in recent years. A woman was killed in 2014 when she ran a stop sign and was hit by a pickup.